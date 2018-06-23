Cavs sign former five-star recruit Billy Preston

The Cavaliers have reportedly a high-upside, low-risk prospect.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Cleveland has signed forward Billy Preston, a former five-star recruit, after Preston went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Preston was a five-star recruit coming out of high school at the acclaimed Oak Hill Academy and played in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American game. Prior to Oak Hill, he also attended three other schools: St. John Bosco High School, Redondo Union High School and Prime Prep Academy.

From there, he was supposed to play at Kansas, but was ruled out indefinitely by the team after a car accident he was in resulted in an investigation into the vehicle. He left the Jayhawks without playing a regular season game.

From there, Preston signed with Igokea Laktaši of ABA League and Bosnian League. He only played three games for Igokea Laktaši before leaving the team due to a sore shoulder.

Preston certainly has question marks surrounding his future, but there is talent to be mined. At 6’10” and 220 pounds, he has legit NBA size for the four spot. For Cleveland, a chance to get a look at him in summer league and see how he plays is 100 percent a risk worth taking. At worst, he is forgotten about after summer league. At best, he’s a player the team can bring along slowly and develop over time and maybe one day turn into a legit player. Preston definitely seems like a player who would benefit from reps in the G-League with the Canton Charge as well as time practicing with the team.

