Cavs beat Pacers 93-88 behind Cedi Osman’s 25 points

On Monday afternoon in Las Vegas, two members of the next generation of Cavaliers showed their potential.

Behind 25 points and six assists from Cedi Osman and 21 points and four assists from first round pick Collin Sexton, the Cavs beat the Pacers 93-88 in the third summer league for both teams.

Osman made his return after missing Saturday’s loss to the Bulls for rest and flourished. In a team-high 31 minutes, he took on a much larger role than he did last year in Cleveland and did a little bit of everything. The one real mark against his performance was a 2-8 on three-pointers, but he was otherwise on point.

As for Sexton, he had perhaps his best game of summer league. With Osman serving as another ball handler, he deferred a little bit more, but also had instances where he picked his spots at the right times and scored some easy buckets. His four assists also set a new summer league high for him.

Ante Zizic did not play for the Cavs in the game due to rest. Two-way players Billy Preston and John Holland scored 12 and eight points, respectively. Cleveland next’s game is to-be-determined as the rest of the first round of summer league games are played.