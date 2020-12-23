Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game preview and how to watch

After nine months of being away, the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally playing meaningful basketball again as they open up their season at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

How to watch:

Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Go, and NBA League Pass.

Projected starters:

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been tight-lipped on who will be starting for the team to open up the season. But, that doesn’t change the fact that Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, and Andre Drummond will be entrenched as the team’s starters when fully healthy. The real battle of interest comes down to who starts at small forward between Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro. Okoro has been impressive this preseason but with a condensed time to prepare and acclimate himself to Cleveland, don’t be surprised to see Okoro coming off the bench at first. That, and it makes sense for Bickerstaff to stick with what he knows for now in Osman as well.

Again, this all hinges on whether or not the team is fully healthy. Love has been battling a sore right Achilles injury all through preseason and if he’s unable to go against Charlotte, look for Larry Nance Jr. to draw the start in his stead.

Cavs: Darius Garland/Collin Sexton/Cedi Osman/Larry Nance Jr.*/Andre Drummond

*-It’s been confirmed that Kevin Love is OUT tonight against the Hornets.

Hornets: Terry Rozier/Devonte Graham/Gordon Hayward/P.J. Washington/Cody Zeller

This section will be updated as we get closer to tip-off and find out more about who is and is not available for Cleveland.

Things to watch for: