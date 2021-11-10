Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Wednesday, November 10

Happy Wednesday! Let’s get into it.

Nothing long here today — just a reminder of how cool the Cavs-Wizards rivalry was during the first LeBron James era.

I don’t identify as a hardcore fan in the way I did when this was ramping up. But this is what largely shaped me into becoming an NBA fan vs. college football or the NFL or MLB of whatever else. The Jay-Z of it all, the DeShawn Stevenson stuff, the .23 Papa John’s pizza — all of it was so a part of being a fan at that time and this was before social media fandom was really a thing. To this day, I still think of Cavs-Wizards as a rivalry even if it’s not really one anymore. It’s because of this era.

It won’t ever get back to that, probably. There was some banter online in the Kyrie Irving/Dion Waiters vs. John Wall/Bradley Beal years, but nothing nearly as heated on-court as it was before. But it was fun while it was there.

If you want to follow college basketball this year, check out SB Nation’s preview.

And go Bobcats. #SUAC

