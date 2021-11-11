Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Thursday, November 11

Folks, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let’s have a good Thursday.
The first sip
So, Jarrett Allen is good. I think he’s worth the $20 million per year — he’s above the line of centers who aren’t worth paying for and it seems like he is still going to get better. The Cavs getting him for a bad first and Dante Exum’s expiring as part of the four-team James Harden trade is probably the best trade or free agent signing of the Koby Altman era.
He also brings a needed fun factor to the team because of how he plays. It feels like once a game he puts up a poster dunk:
We really, really, really like posters this year. ♂️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BAhCzqJYTC— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 11, 2021
llen is just fun and plays really hard and he’s at the literal center of what the Cavs are right now. That’s cool.
Read this
At Uproxx, the great Katie Heindl profiled Jarrett Allen.
Links of the day
Udonis Haslem wants the Heat to move on from the Jokic beef
Good for Bulls fan Freddie Gibbs
The Marvin Bagley-Kings relationship is going great
Enes Kanter on why he decided to speak out on certain issues
Paolo Banchero: Big LeBron guy
Some heat between Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green
David Griffin and Alvin Gentry reportedly got into an altercation
Loading comments...