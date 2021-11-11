Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Thursday, November 11

Folks, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let’s have a good Thursday.

The first sip

So, Jarrett Allen is good. I think he’s worth the $20 million per year — he’s above the line of centers who aren’t worth paying for and it seems like he is still going to get better. The Cavs getting him for a bad first and Dante Exum’s expiring as part of the four-team James Harden trade is probably the best trade or free agent signing of the Koby Altman era.

He also brings a needed fun factor to the team because of how he plays. It feels like once a game he puts up a poster dunk:

llen is just fun and plays really hard and he’s at the literal center of what the Cavs are right now. That’s cool.

Read this

At Uproxx, the great Katie Heindl profiled Jarrett Allen.

