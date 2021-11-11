 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cavs sideline reporter Angel Gray to leave Bally Sports Ohio crew

Gray is leaving Cleveland’s sideline to pursue a broadcasting opportunity.

By Evan Dammarell
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Today, Bally Sports Ohio, the official television network of the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced that Angel Gray’s last game as sideline reporter will be Saturday, November 13 when the team takes on the Boston Celtics. Gray has been covering the team since 2018 and has prior experience providing play-by-play commentary for women’s basketball.

On November 15, Cleveland soon-to-be Guardians on-field report Andre Knott will be taking over for Gray when the Cavs again take on the Celtics. It is unknown at this time if Knott will be taking over on a permanent basis.

