Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers come back from 19 down to beat Boston Celtics 91-89

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have not played a worse first half on Saturday night against the Celtics.

They scored 9 points in the first quarter, a season low for any quarter. They shot 31% from the field in the first half, including a 5-20 mark from three, en route to a season-low 38 points. They trailed by as many as 19 points to boot.

The Celtics, to their credit, did a good job of making the Cavs uncomfortable and pressing on some of Cleveland’s weaknesses over and over. It seemed like it was going to be one of those night where a team just is off and there’s not much they can do about it.

And yet, somehow, the Cavs came all the way back to 91-89. The fourth quarter was the biggest for Cleveland, as it outscored Boston 29-15 in the quarter.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 22 points — a new season-high and his second consecutive 20-point game — and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cavs the win. He also had six assists and four rebounds.

Evan Mobley had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in a team-high 40 minutes. He had one of the game’s key plays as well when he chased down Celtics star Jayson Tatum and blocked his shot 5:26 to play. The block was originally called a goaltend, but J.B. Bickerstaff challenged the call and it was overturned. Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman added 16 and 9 points off of the bench respectively.

With the win, the Cavs are now 9-5 on the season, tying them with the Wizards for the most wins in the Eastern Conference at the time of publication.

Up next: The Cavs host the Celtics again on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is 7 p.m.