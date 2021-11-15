Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Monday, November 15

Happy Monday everyone! Cavs-Celtics round two tonight after the Cavs went 2-0 on the weekend.

The first sip

The Cavs are fun and better than expected — there’s no way to say that this isn’t true. The early season vibes are immaculate and it feels like this is a group that is going to accomplish more than expected than when all is said and done.

But also keep in mind that this is not a Cavs season that is just about this year. Cleveland is still laying the foundation for what’s to come next year and the year after that and for every season the team is building around Evan Mobley. My personal term for this is a ‘data collection’ year — meaning Cleveland is still going to spend this year trying to get better, but also finding out as much as possible about everyone on the team. That’s most pressing for, say Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton, but it applies to players like Isaac Okoro too. The Cavs by now means are all-in on right now.

So, for what it’s worth, I’d advise to enjoy the now and keep an eye on the bigger picture almost as much.

Read this

Considering Evan Mobley’s play so far, revisit (or read for the first time) Mirin Fader’s profile of him from the Ringer a few months back

Links of the day

The Cavs started the year with a 1% chance of making the playoffs per FiveThirtyEight’s Model. The same model now gives them a 15% chance.

Anthony Edwards meeting Adam Sandler is the best thing

Get well soon, Dave Joerger

Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan resigned

A tampering probe into the Heat and Bulls is in an ‘advanced’ stage