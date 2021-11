It’s basketball time at RoMoFiHo and once again your Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, the Cavaliers hit the Celtics over the head with Lucky’s sheleighly, showing that you can never underestimate the heart of a champion.

Sports cliches aside, Jaylen Brown is still out for Boston. Al Horford is probable. Meanwhile, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen remain out but, they’re nearing a return to practice soon.