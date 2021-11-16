Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Tuesday, November 16

Happy Monday everyone! Cavs-Celtics round two tonight after the Cavs went 2-0 on the weekend.
The first sip
Nothing too deep today. Just thinking about this:
Cavs are giving significant minutes to— Carter Rodriguez (@Carter_Shade) November 16, 2021
Dean Wade
Denzel Valentine
Tacko Fall
Dylan Windler
None of these players were in their opening night rotation. Injuries have decimated this team and they're up 7
Personally, I am very interested to see what the Cavs look like when they can get healthy and don’t have players in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. We don’t know what that will be exactly, but hopefully sooner rather than later.
Read this
At DIME, Robby Kalland on the need for an advantage rule in the NBA. He’s right.
Links of the day
The Wolves were fined $250,000 for a preseason workout in Miami
Lakers, why didn’t you just pay Alex Caruso? Who is good!
Looks like Luke Walton is on the hot seat in Sacramento
Loading comments...