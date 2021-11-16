Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Tuesday, November 16

Happy Monday everyone! Cavs-Celtics round two tonight after the Cavs went 2-0 on the weekend.

The first sip

Nothing too deep today. Just thinking about this:

Cavs are giving significant minutes to



Dean Wade

Denzel Valentine

Tacko Fall

Dylan Windler



None of these players were in their opening night rotation. Injuries have decimated this team and they're up 7 — Carter Rodriguez (@Carter_Shade) November 16, 2021

Personally, I am very interested to see what the Cavs look like when they can get healthy and don’t have players in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. We don’t know what that will be exactly, but hopefully sooner rather than later.

Read this

At DIME, Robby Kalland on the need for an advantage rule in the NBA. He’s right.

Links of the day

The Wolves were fined $250,000 for a preseason workout in Miami

Bol Bol!

Lakers, why didn’t you just pay Alex Caruso? Who is good!

Looks like Luke Walton is on the hot seat in Sacramento

Hawks wing De’Andre Hunter is out for two months