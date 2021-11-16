Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley sidelined with a right elbow sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley left Monday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter with a right elbow injury and did not return to action. Initial examination postgame and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a right elbow sprain. Mobley will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-4 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate, per the team.

Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season for the Cavaliers. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is already dealing with an injury-plagued roster and now with Mobley out, things become even more difficult. It’s a tried and true sports cliche but Cleveland will be embracing the mantra of “next man up” for the next several weeks as they enter another buzzsaw in their early-season schedule.