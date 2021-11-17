Cup of Cavs: News and Links for Wednesday, November 17

Good morning! We are officially one day closer to Evan Mobley returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that isn’t something to be happy about then I don’t know what is.

The first sip

Kevin Love returning to the lineup soon is possibly the only good Cavs news this week. Even if Love doesn’t play today, it’s nice to know that he should be back on the court shortly.

Watching Love and Ricky Rubio reunite was one of the highlights of the preseason. They play basketball like two best friends who’ve been going to the rec center together forever.

The chemistry is still off the charts even after all these years. Unfortunately, they haven’t haven’t been able to use their connection to produce great offense in the seven games they’ve played together mostly due to Love’s poor shooting (20.8% from three). Even at that, Cleveland is outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions when the duo has been on the court together.

Watching the video below made me remember how much fun it was to watch this duo in Minnesota.

The Cavs may need some version of this game if they want to have a chance of winning in Brooklyn tonight.

Read this

Links of the day

