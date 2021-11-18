Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors gamethread

After being trounced by the Brooklyn Nets 109-99, the injury-ravaged Cleveland Cavaliers return home on the second of a back-to-back to face the red hot Golden State Warriors. It’s a homecoming game for Akronite Stephen Curry as he, Draymond Green, former Cavalier Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors look to take advantage of a banged-up Cleveland team - much like they did back in 2015. But this time the Dubs have former Cavs Summer League star Andrew Wiggins, who has a propensity for actually caring about basketball whenever he takes on Cleveland.

Either way, it should be a fun game and it’s encouraging that this Cavaliers team was able to hang with one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference last night. But, if I was a betting man I’d take the Warriors.

Cleveland starters: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Ed Davis

Golden State starters: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney