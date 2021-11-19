Cup of Cavs: News and Links for Friday, November 19

It’s Friday, the week is ending, and the Cavaliers have the weekend off. Let’s get to it!

The first sip

I was out for my morning doomscroll yesterday when this tweet caught my attention:

Ricky Rubio is shooting 60% on step-backs this season lol



He’s shooting 37% on the rest of his shot attempts pic.twitter.com/SmUAiWfex9 — Brayden Todd (@BraydenBallin) November 18, 2021

At the considerable risk of restating the obvious, Ricky Rubio has been incredible this season, and that number is the best illustration of just how ludicrous a tear he’s on.

It also highlights a concern I have moving forward: how long can this continue? How long should it? Right now, Rubio is inarguably the Cavs’ most effective late-game ball handler. But he won’t shoot a million percent forever. For a team with a pair of ascendant guards under-22 guards, it’s odd to have a 31-year-old on an expiring contract leading the team in fourth-quarter usage rate.

Granted, with Collin Sexton injured, there’s no reason to take Rubio off the floor late. And Darius Garland’s shooting makes him a more useful off-ball option than Rubio. And, again, Rubio is a savant with the ball in his hands; he’s more than earned crunch-time pilot privileges.

It’s just... a weird spot to be in. Then again, the Cavs are a weird team. And if it keeps working, well, cool! Wins are great! Just consider this something to monitor as the season progresses (and the Cavs slide back toward .500).

Read this

Jackson Frank on the shockingly defensive Bulls

