Collin Sexton’s season over after undergoing knee surgery

Collin Sexton’s season is officially over.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sexton underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus that he suffered on Nov. 7 against the Knicks. At the time and in the days after, it was not known if he would have surgery or not.

The Cavs issued the following statement about the injury:

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton sustained a season-ending left knee injury on Sunday, Nov. 7th at New York, later confirmed on Nov. 8 after an MRI administered at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Sexton underwent successful surgery on Nov. 17th to repair a meniscus tear after additional evaluation over the past week determined that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.

This is brutal timing for Sexton. He’s effectively a contract year after he and team could not agree to an extension before the season and could have played himself into a big payday had he had a big year. He also is now out as the Cavs, currently 9-8 on the season, are having their best season in several years.

Prior to his injury, Sexton was averaging 16 points and 2.1 assists per game. While he’s out, more of the team’s playmaking responsibilities figure to fall to Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio and perhaps third-string guard Kevin Pangos if other injuries happen.

The team could also look to apply for a disabled player exception. But, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks outlined, he’d have to be ruled out until June for the team to get the exception were they to apply. Otherwise, the Cavs have no available roster spots are are $3.1 million under the luxury tax line.