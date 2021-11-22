Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Monday, November 21

Happy Monday everyone! Let’s get into it.

The first sip

Assuming Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen play tonight, tonight is the first step towards figuring out what the Cavs are without Collin Sexton and, for now, Evan Mobley. Cedi Osman is likely out with back spasms, so that does take away a rotation piece.

But the Cavs, aside from Sexton being done for the year and Mobley out a few more weeks, are getting as healthy and they’ve been in some time. They’d obvious rather not have the major injuries, but they seemingly getting healthy otherwise which helps.

Read this

Considering Evan Mobley’s play so far, revisit (or read for the first time) Mirin Fader’s profile of him from the Ringer a few months back

Links of the day

Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James got into a scuffle and it got bloody

Then Stewart tried to go after LeBron

Luke Walton is out as Kings coach

Several Bucks commented after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict