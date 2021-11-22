Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets gamethread

You wanna know what really grinds my gears? The Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Mets all call the Big Apple home in one way or another and rhyme. Unfortunately, none of these teams have matching uniform colors in any way, shape or capacity and that feels like a massively missed opportunity. The Nets wear black and white. The Mets wear blue and orange - the same colors as the New York Knicks. Finally, the Jets roll with green and white and lately brown pants once their game is finally underway.

Anyways, this is what bugs me about New York sports today.

Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen are back. Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman are out. Kevin Durant and James Harden will play. Former Cavalier Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated.