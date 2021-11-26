Share All sharing options for: Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, November 26

Happy day after Thanksgiving! The Cavaliers are off today, so take the full day to recover from yesterday’s festivities, and please don’t terrorize retail employees today.

We got this reply on Wednesday’s recap of the loss to the Suns:

Is it weird to be optimistic over a five game losing streak? — Doug Guth (@CSTDoug) November 25, 2021

You know what, Doug? I don’t think so! Professional athletes will always say ‘no moral victories,’ and I get that. But that feels like a pretty boomerish way to measure progress, don’t you think?

How many times do you think last year’s team would’ve gotten run out of the gym had they played a schedule like this year’s has? The Cavs are hanging in there against contenders, and they’ve had a legit shot at winning almost every game. Yeah, they’ll eventually need to start turning near-wins into actual wins. But the fact that they’re putting themselves in position to win is a new and positive development.

