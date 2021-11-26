Evan Mobley reportedly set to return Saturday vs. Orlando

Evan Mobley is on the verge of a return.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Cavs rookie Mobley will play Saturday against the Magic barring any “setbacks”. Mobley has missed four games with a hyperextended elbow that he suffered on Nov. 15 against the Celtics. When the injury occured, Mobley was expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

This would, obviously, be a huge deal for the Cavs. Mobley has been one of the team’s best players this year and inarguably key to the way the team has played and succeeded this year. And with him back, Cleveland is as healthy as it has been in some time aside from Collin Sexton being out for the year. Aside from Sexton, J.B. Bickerstaff has his full roster at his disposal for the first time in a long time.

For the year, Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 2.5 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.