Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: game preview and how to watch

Evan Mobley back? Evan Mobley back.

HOW TO WATCH

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, Ohio

When: 8 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Spread: Cavs -10

Opposing Blog: Orlando Magic Blog: Orlando Pinstriped Post

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Collin Sexton (Knee, OFS), Lamar Stevens (Ankle, GTD), Evan Mobley (Elbow, PROB)

Expected Magic Starting Lineup: Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Magic Injury Report: E’Twan Moore (Knee, OUT), Michael Carter-Williams (Ankle, OUT), Jonathan Isaac (Knee, OUT), Markelle Fultz (Knee, OUT)

Three Things to Watch

The Return of the Rookie of the Year (So far)

Evan Mobley has only missed the last 4.5-ish games, but it has felt like much more. The Cavs went 0-4 without the third overall pick, though the competition they faced was a gauntlet of playoff and championship-caliber teams. With Mobley returning, the Cavaliers will have their starting lineup back and healthy.

Can Cedi Stay Hot?

With an absence of wing depth and shooting prowess on the roster, the Cavaliers came into the year hoping that Cedi Osman would find his shooting stroke. And lately, he has provided the Cavs with some much-needed scoring punch off the bench. A good matchup against Orlando should give Cedi plenty of opportunities to keep it going.

Isaac on the Offensive

The question of where Issac Okoro fits offensively on this team is one the Cavs would really like to figure out. Okoro has scored in double figures three of his last five games, though those are his only double-digit scoring games for the season. His shooting is still a work in progress, and the defense is obviously a great strength, but a matchup against the lowly Magic presents a good opportunity to get this going on offense.