Final Score: Cavs dominate Mavs in Dallas 114-96

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) touched down in Texas to thrash the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) claiming a second-straight victory in the first of their three-game roadie. Final Score: 114-96.

Defense, coupled with solid rebounding, moved like a slow-motion torpedo stunning Dallas in front of their subdued home crowd. Cleveland was led by Jarrett Allen who was an absolute force, finishing with a career-high 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cavs outscored the Mavericks each quarter despite coughing it up 20 times, showcasing their ability to work through their growing pains by sticking to their brand of composed and balanced basketball.

Overall, the Cavs shot an impressive 56.3% on the night, including 52.6% from three. Six players scored in double figures including Jarrett Allen (28), Lauri Markkanen (24), Darius Garland (18), Evan Mobley (12) and Isaac Okoro (10) and Kevin Love (10).

Lauri Markkanen was aggressive on both sides of the ball, highlighted by sinking a team-high 5 triples with 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

Darius Garland dished out another 9 assists and tallied 18 points in the win. Per Cavs Notes, the Cavs recorded their largest road victory of the season in tonight’s 18-point win over the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic — guarded most of the evening by Markkanen — finished with 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting.

Up next: The Cavs will begin December in South Beach to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Tip-off at 7:30.