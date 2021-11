Honestly, this game will be fun enough to watch because Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks as perhaps the offense most centered on a single player in the entire league and how the Cavs decide to defend him is going to be really interesting.

This also kicks off a fun week for the Cavs with games against the Mavs, Heat and Wizards all this week. It’s a tough week, but nothing totally new for a Cavs team that has had a brutal start to the year.