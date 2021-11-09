Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Tuesday, November 9

Happy Tuesday! Let’s get into it.

Collin Sexton’s injury is a bummer. He’s been a key player for the Cavs, even as he figures out a new role that has changed what he does on the court to a degree. And, before this year, he’s been one of the long bright spots on bad Cavs teams.

But the injury is more of a bummer for Sexton because of when it happened. Sexton, as has been well-documented, is in the last year of his contract and is staring down restricted free agency. He’s a good player, but one figuring out who he is on a Cavs team that isn’t choosing to place him at the very center of what’s happening. And now he’s going to miss a significant amount of time — it’s unclear how much time as of right now — as Cleveland keeps growing as a group.

It is unavoidable that the Cavs are going to evolve and change while Sexton is away. The team is evolving right now, game to game and week to week. When he comes back, he’s going to have to find his place in that, what that is, on the fly while trying to earn the most money he can on his next contract. That’s a hard place to be simple because he banged knees with Jarrett Allen and came out worse on the other side.

Check out Seerat Sohi at The Ringer on the Hawks and trying to find the balance between winning and development

