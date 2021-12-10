Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers dominate Minnesota Timberwolves in 123-106 win

The Cleveland Cavaliers absolutely dominated on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no other way to describe the team’s performance.

In a 123-106 win — and that doesn’t really do justice to how close the game was — Cleveland all five Cavs starters scored in double figures, as did Kevin Love and Cedi Osman off the bench. Cleveland won the first quarter by 14 points and then the second 7 points, giving them a halftime lead that was never really in doubt. In perhaps one the team’s best overall performances of the season, the result never really felt in doubt.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 9-11 shooting. Darius Garland added 12 points to with 12 assists while Lauri Markkanen had 19 points on 7-8 shooting, including a 4-5 mark from three. And in perhaps his best game of the season, Isaac Okoro had 16 points on 7-10 shooting and was the one primary defender for most of the night on Wolves guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards, last year’s No. 1 pick and one of the league’s breakout stars this year, finished 6-17 from the floor for 13 points.

In his first game back since being traded by the Minnesota over the summer, Ricky Rubio finished with 6 points on 2-9 shooting to go with 8 assists.

With the win, the Cavs improved to 15-12 on the season and 9-5 on the road.

Up next: Cleveland heads home to host the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.