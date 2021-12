The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) are hosting the Houston Rockets (9-18) at RoMoFiHo tonight. This is the last of a three-game homestand with the Cavs taking the road until the day after Christmas. Bah humbug.

Either way, Kevin Porter Jr. pulled a Kyrie and won’t play while Evan Mobley is sparing Alperen Sengun the embarrassment of being posterized by the soon-to-be Rookie of the Year.

Strap in, strap on, relax and enjoy.