Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley able to practice, hip injury is considered not a concern

The Cavs have had several days off to allow Mobley to rest and recover.

By Evan Dammarell
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

During media availability on Friday Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave an update on star rookie Evan Mobley. According to Bickerstaff, Mobley was able to do some work during practice on Friday and that his sore hip is not a major concern going forward.

Bickerstaff shared that the team saw an opportunity to give Mobley four days of rest by shutting him down for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets. All signs point to Mobley making his return to the hardwood Saturday night when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

