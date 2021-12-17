Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley able to practice, hip injury is considered not a concern

During media availability on Friday Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave an update on star rookie Evan Mobley. According to Bickerstaff, Mobley was able to do some work during practice on Friday and that his sore hip is not a major concern going forward.

Per #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Evan Mobley was able to practice today and that there isn't any concern with his hip soreness. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 17, 2021

Bickerstaff shared that the team saw an opportunity to give Mobley four days of rest by shutting him down for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets. All signs point to Mobley making his return to the hardwood Saturday night when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.