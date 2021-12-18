Evan Mobley enters league’s health & safety protocols

Cleveland Cavaliers star rookie Evan Mobley, according to a release from the team, has entered the league’s health & safety protocols.

Mobley is the second Cavs player this week to enter the protocols, joining Isaac Okoro in them. He is the fourth Cleveland player this season to enter protocols, following Okoro, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love. It is unknown how long Mobley will be out, but has been ruled Saturday night against the Bucks for sure.

League-wide, teams are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues and missing players. The Bulls, for example, had games postponed due to a lack of available players. The Brooklyn Nets are down eight players currently, including Kevin Durant and the just announced as returning as a part-time player Kyrie Irving. (Irving cannot play in home games for Brooklyn, nor in some away games, because he is unvaccianted against COVID-19.) The NBA and NBPA also recently agreed to increased protocols, including mask wearing and daily testing, through the holidays.

Mobley, likely the frontrunner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, is averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on the season. He missed the Cavs’ last game, a win over the Houston Rockets, due to hip soreness. Prior to enter health & safety protocols, Mobley was expected to play on Saturday in Milwaukee.