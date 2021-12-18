Cavaliers battle and belittle Bucks - win 119-90

The Cleveland Cavaliers, down Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley due to league health and safety protocols, headed into the good land to battle the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time the Cavs were in the Cream City, they lost 112-104 in a closely contested matchup. Well, the hottest team in the Eastern Conference wasn’t going to let the Bucks get the best of them a second time, annihilating Milwaukee 119-90. This is the fourteenth double-digit win for the Cavaliers this season.

To be fair to the Bucks, Milwaukee was missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (COVID), Donte DiVincenzo (COVID), Jrue Holiday (Rest), Rodney Hood (Achilles), Brook Lopez (Back), Wesley Matthews (COVID), Khris Middleton (Knee) and Bobby Portis (COVID) in this one. So, it was more like the Wisconsin Herd were taking on the Cavs in this one. But, Cleveland did the best thing possible to a beat-up team like the Bucks by beating them up even more. The Cavs are continuing to beat bad teams in an emphatic fashion and the path to playoffs is becoming even more clear.

Darius Garland led the starting lineup in scoring with 22 points on 10-13 shooting and was also 2-3 from three-point range and also dished out 6 assists. Off the bench, meanwhile, Cedi Osman led the Cavs in scoring with 23 points on 8-12 shooting (5-9 from three-point range) and also chipped in 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. Kevin Love also had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Ricky Rubio had 15 points and 10 assists. Dylan Windler, meanwhile, took a scary fall in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The kid cannot catch a break.

This win over the Bucks also snaps an eight-game losing streak for the Cavs. It also vaults them up to third place in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today the Cavs would host the Charlotte Hornets in the first round. Wild stuff. Fun times are in Cleveland again.

Up next: The Cavs take a flight down to Atlanta visit Collin Sexton and to take on the Hawks. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.