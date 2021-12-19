Cavs-Hawks postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak among Cleveland’s roster

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cleveland Cavaliers. the Cavs’ Sunday night game against the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed. The news, initially reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, was subsequently announced by the team:

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021

Five Cavs players — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Dylan Windler and Lamar Stevens, guard Denzel Valentine and two-way player R.J. Nembhard — were also announced by the team as being placed in the league’s health & safety protocols. They join Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley on the sidelines as a result.

On the Hawks side, All-Star guard Trae Young was placed in the health & safety protocols on Sunday as well.

It is unclear if any of the Cavs’ upcoming games — notably Wednesday’s road game against the Boston Celtics — are in jeopardy of being postponed as well. It is also not known when or if Cavs-Hawks will be rescheduled. It’s also not clear when any of the players in protocols will be available to play again.