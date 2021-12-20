Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Monday, December 20

Happy Monday, where I will try to not talk about COVID.

I recently finished reading Yaron Weitzman’s book about the 76ers’ Process era and there’s actually a worthwhile Cavs connection. Let me explain.

In the book, in reporting and writing about Joel Embiid’s draft process, Weitzman gets into Embiid’s workout in Cleveland and how he went at then-Cavs GM David Griffin to draft him first overall. (There’s actually an excerpt here where that section is available in detail.)

Since reading that and just sitting with it for a few days, it becomes one of these big sliding doors moments for the Cavs. I don’t how it really turns out if they had taken Embiid instead of Andrew Wiggins (who was then traded for Kevin Love) but it’s a fun what if. It’s one of those decisions I wish we had even more information on, to be frank.

