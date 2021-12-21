Cleveland Cavaliers center Ed Davis enters health & safety protocols

Another Cleveland Cavaliers player is on the sidelines as COVID-19 continues affecting the NBA.

Center Ed Davis, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, has entered the league’s health & safety protocols and will miss at least the Cavs’ Wednesday game in Boston against the Celtics.

Davis joins six other Cavs players, including Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the sideline. Brought in as more of a locker room presence for this younger team, Davis is only averaging 1.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 9.6 minutes per game this season. But, when the Cavs were ravaged by injuries while Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen were in health and safety protocols, Davis started two games and averaged 6.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.

Davis also might have been the Cavs’ starting center on Wednesday with Allen and Mobley out, perhaps meaning recent hardship exemption signee Luke Kornet will start in his place. Kornet, a 7-2 big man who went undrafted in 2017, is averaging 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 blocks this season for the G League’s Maine Celtics.