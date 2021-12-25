Cleveland Cavaliers extend J.B. Bickerstaff through 2026-27 season

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is being rewarded for his part in the Cavs’ strong start to the season.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have extended Bickerstaff, 42, through the 2026-27 season. Bickerstaff has been Cleveland’s head coach since taking over for John Beilein during the 2019-20 season.

Cleveland has already made the extension official:

Bickerstaff is being rewarded here for his role in the Cavs’ 19-13 record so far this year and Cleveland’s overall turnaround. To date, Cleveland had the biggest improvement over last year in win percentage and is firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” said Cavs GM Koby Altman per the press release. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland. His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization. We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.”

Before coming to Cleveland, he had previously been a head coach with the Rockets and with the Grizzlies. Financial terms of his deal are not currently known. He took over in both of his previous stops as an interim head coach, but did not in Cleveland when coming in for Beilein. With the Cavs, he has a 46-69 record as head coach.