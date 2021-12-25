Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman enters league health and safety protocols

Despite the entire team being vaccinated, the omicron variant of COVID-19 remains undefeated against the Cleveland Cavaliers as forward Cedi Osman is the latest player to enter league health and safety protocols. The Turkish forward will be out tomorrow, December 26 against the Toronto Raptors. Osman is averaging 11.5 points on 45.3% shooting exclusively off the bench for Cleveland this season.

Osman joins Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Ed Davis, R.J. Nembhard, Lamar Stevens, and Dylan Windler in health and safety protocols for the Cavs. Cleveland forward Isaac Okoro, meanwhile, has exited league health and safety protocols and is listed as questionable going forward. Okoro will now ramp up his conditioning in order to make sure he is physically capable to return to action. As Cavs big man Kevin Love shared, the hardest part was conditioning his lungs again, so, hopefully, it won’t be as hard for Okoro.

Mask up, everyone and get your vaccines and boosters. This won’t go away unless we all do our best for the greater good.