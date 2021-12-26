Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors gamethread

Honestly, it’s kind of cruel that we aren’t getting to see an Evan Mobley-Scottie Barnes showdown of some kind tonight. Those two, for my money, have been the best rookies in the league this year and it’d be fun to see go at it. They are very different kinds of players, but both are playing the four a lot for their respective teams and both have been really good from the jump. That’s fun.

Less fun: Both teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Raptors are especially hit hard as, per our friends as Raptors HQ, they may do a starting five of Dalano Banton, Nik Stauskas, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe and Chris Boucher.

Yes, that’s the same Nik Stauskas who starred at Michigan, was a King for a while after being a lottery pick, had a cup of coffee with the Cavs and then was in Europe before a G League stint this year ended up with him being a hardship signee for the Raptors.

Just really fun stuff.