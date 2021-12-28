Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley exits health & safety protocols

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a bit closer to being at full strength.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Evan Mobley has exited the league’s health & safety protocols. He will join the team as early as today, per Charania.

Mobley isn’t likely to play right way, as there will likely be a ramp up period for him as he (as well as the other Cavs in the health & safety protocols) before returning. Isaac Okoro, for example, exited the protocols and was on the bench for Cleveland’s last game, but did not play as he works his way back.

On the season, Mobley has appeared in 25 games and is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is likely the frontrunner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award so far this season. He has not played since Dec. 13 since entering the health & safety protocols.

Earlier this week, the NBA announced changes to its protocols that will lessen the amount of time players have to miss before returning to play.