Not long after it was reported that Evan Mobley exited health & safety protocols, another key Cleveland Cavalier is entering protocols.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cavaliers third-year Darius Garland is entering the NBA’s health & safety protocols. The team also announced Garland’s entry into protocols via a tweet:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland -- one of the season's revelations -- has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2021

Garland, one of the league’s breakout young stars so far this year, is averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists so far this year. Across the board, he is posting career-best numbers and has been an essential part of the Cavs’ success this year. With him out, expect Ricky Rubio to not only start at point guard, but play even more minutes.

Garland joins Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman, Dylan Windler, Lamar Stevens and Ed Davis in protocols. Earlier this week, the NBA announced changes to its protocols that will lessen the amount of time players have to miss before returning to play. If Garland is asymptomatic, he could be cleared in six days to return.