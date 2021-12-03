Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, December 3

It’s the first Friday of December! Let’s get right into it.
The first sip
You already know this, but this year’s Cavaliers team is the best in years. They’re doing things we haven’t seen in over half a decade:
The @Cavs have now won 3 straight games, all by at least 13 PTS.— Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) December 2, 2021
105-92 (+13) - Nov. 27 vs. ORL
114-96 (+18) - Nov. 29 at DAL
111-85 (+26) - Dec. 1 at MIA
The last time the Cavs won 3 straight contests by 13+ PTS was Jan. 19-23, 2015. (via @EliasSports)
The young Cavaliers haven’t been on the right end of many blowouts until now. And make no mistake: these are blowouts. They held 30-point leads against the Heat and Mavericks and stamped out any mini runs until garbage time. In Miami, they jumped on a flat team early and held their ground the rest of the way. The Cavs aren’t just winning—they’re taking care of business the way good teams do.
Read this
Lindsay Gottlieb is trying to build something at USC
Links of the day
Evan Mobley is The Ringer’s Rookie of the Quarter
Don’t forget that the players are the ones suffering from MLB’s lockout, not the owners
Early introductions to the 2023 NBA Draft class
In case you didn’t notice how obscene this Jarrett Allen alley-oop was
