Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, December 3

It’s the first Friday of December! Let’s get right into it.

The first sip

You already know this, but this year’s Cavaliers team is the best in years. They’re doing things we haven’t seen in over half a decade:

The @Cavs have now won 3 straight games, all by at least 13 PTS.



105-92 (+13) - Nov. 27 vs. ORL

114-96 (+18) - Nov. 29 at DAL

111-85 (+26) - Dec. 1 at MIA



The last time the Cavs won 3 straight contests by 13+ PTS was Jan. 19-23, 2015. (via @EliasSports) — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) December 2, 2021

The young Cavaliers haven’t been on the right end of many blowouts until now. And make no mistake: these are blowouts. They held 30-point leads against the Heat and Mavericks and stamped out any mini runs until garbage time. In Miami, they jumped on a flat team early and held their ground the rest of the way. The Cavs aren’t just winning—they’re taking care of business the way good teams do.

Read this

Lindsay Gottlieb is trying to build something at USC

Links of the day

