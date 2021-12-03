Fans view Anthony Edwards as NBA’s most impressive second-year player

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Cleveland Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Cavs had the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, with Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball and Patrick Williams going ahead of Isaac Okoro. So far, Okoro has been fine — particularly on defense, much less so on offense — but hasn’t been among the best in his draft class.

Fans seems to view it that way too, with Edwards, Ball and Tyrese Maxey coming in as the most impressive second-year players in a new fan vote.

This makes sense, considering Edwards and Ball look like future stars and Maxey is leveling up this year for the 76ers. It’s also the reality in picking at No. 5 overall vs. having one of the top picks in the draft — it’s just harder to get the best player in the draft at that point. You could also certainly question the pick (maybe Devin Vassell would have made more sense, maybe someone else) but it’s also still early and Okoro and showed some flashses of late.

In other NBA polls, fans have pegged the Lakers’ struggles on an aging roster and a lack of real depth. So far, it just doesn’t seem like the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook trio just isn’t fully clicking as of yet. There’s time, but this team has some 2017-18 Cavs vibes that do not bode well for their chances of winning it all this year.

