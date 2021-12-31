Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, December 31

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

One last Cup of Cavs and it’s on to 2022! Next year has to be better. It just has to. Apologies in advance if this is the jinx.

The first sip

After waking up today, I can confirm that this is real life, Ricky Rubio truly is out for the season. There is nothing good that will come from it, no silver lining. All that’s left to do is try to pick up the pieces and find other reasons to enjoy Cavaliers basketball.

Luckily, the Cavs have one giant, freakishly skilled reason:

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1476711700065837060

That was just two of Mobley’s 14 first-quarter points in last night’s loss to the Wizards. Roster depleted? Sports world crumbling at the hands of a pandemic? Doesn’t matter; Evan Mobley on a given night might do something that makes him like Anthony Davis or Kevin Garnett or, apparently, Dr. J. He’s unfathomably good at basketball, and more opportunities to do freakish things like this are in his future. That’s some rare good news.

Ricky Rubio has been here before

