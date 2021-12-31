 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cavaliers plan to sign Brandon Goodwin to 10-day hardship exception

Goodwin will be the fifth played signed to a hardship exception by Cleveland.

By Evan Dammarell
/ new
Westchester Knicks v Delaware Blue Coats Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/NBAE via Getty Images

Caught up in the kerfuffle of the Rajon Rondo news, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day hardship exception contract. Goodwin is the fifth player signed by Cleveland to a 10-day hardship deal.

Goodwin signed with the Toronto Raptors ten days ago to a similar contract. He did not play for the Raptors during that stretch. Goodwin will now join a Cavaliers team that is depleted at the point guard position with Darius Garland and Rajon Rondo both in league health and safety protocols and with Ricky Rubio done for the season with a torn ACL.

The former FGCU Eagle has spent the majority of this year with the New York Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. In 7 games Goodwin has averaged 15.3 points on 41.9% shooting as well as 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

More From Fear The Sword

Loading comments...