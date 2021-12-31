Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks gamethread

Here’s saying goodbye to 2021 with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Atlanta Hawks. This is not a full tilt Cavs-Hawks showdown due to the players on both sides currently out because they are in the league’s COVID-19 protocols or injured. That, though, feels sort of right for how the last year has gone.

Here’s hoping it’s a good final night of the year for Cleveland. What a turnaround year it has been with Evan Mobley coming in and impacting the game right away, Darius Garland having his breakout year and much, much more. 2022, if it builds on this year, could be a very fun year of Cavs basketball.

Lastly, thanks for rocking with us this year and for making the site what it is. It’s obviously been a weird team to follow over the past few, but it feels like this is a Cavs season where things are trending up. That hasn’t been true as often as anyone would like.