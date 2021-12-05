Final Score: Utah Jazz have Cleveland Cavaliers playing the blues in 109-108 loss

After several games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to take on the Utah Jazz (16-7). Heading into this matchup, the Cavs were wanted by the law for indecent exposure due to streaking, winning their last four. Well, the Jazz are the cops as they brought Cleveland’s streak to an end, defeating the Cavs 109-108.

This game was a slugfest and it’s a testament to how the Cavs are able to hang with the league’s elite, this time being the Jazz. The game was close heading into halftime with Utah leading 60-55 but, when the second half began, all hell broke loose for Cleveland.

The Jazz outscored the Cavs 31-27 in the third quarter and it felt like all momentum was in Utah’s corner heading into the fourth. But, for whatever reason, this Cleveland team just simply will not give up. Darius Garland poured it on, scoring 9 of his 31 points in the final period. Rookie big man Evan Mobley, meanwhile, had a key block on Donovan Mitchell to give Cleveland one final chance to win the game.

Unfortunately, the Jazz defended Garland well as his three-point attempt just missed and Utah was able to squeak by with a win. Overall, this was a fun game and hopefully a sign of things to come as Cleveland continues to look to play through another brutal stretch in their schedule this week.

Up next: The Cavs head back on the road to Fiserv Forum to take on the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.