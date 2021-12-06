Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers rally in second half, but lose 112-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked like a team that needed just a little more energy.

After trailing by double digits in the second half to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavs were able to get within two points with just over seven minutes to go. But Cleveland was able to stay tight with the Bucks or even take the lead, as they were not able to respond to 9-0 Milwaukee run that spanned nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Cavs shot 38.9% from the field nad 32.6% from three vs. the Bucks finishing the night shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.6% from three. Darius Garland in particular looked fatigued after playing 35 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz. Garland was just 3-12 from the field with his jumper looking off after back-to-back 31 point games.

The Bucks — spoiler alert — are also a very good team, particularly when all of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday play. All three score 20-plus points for Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo and Holiday in particular controlling the game in the second half. This may just have been one of those games the Cavs were always going struggle to win.

The loss drops the Cavs to 13-12 on the year. They’ve lost two in a row after going on a four-game winning streak.

Up next: Cleveland is off Tuesday before hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.