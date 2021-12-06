Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler sent to G-League on assignment

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler has been assigned by the team to their G-League affiliate the Cleveland Charge. The Charge are home Monday and Tuesday this week against the Iowa Wolves and Windler is expected to play in both games.

We are excited to have @Dylan_Windler23 with us on assignment tonight as we are finally back home at @wolsteincenter! We cannot wait to see you tonight #ChargeUp pic.twitter.com/qWwOVKvuVG — Cleveland Charge (@ChargeCLE) December 6, 2021

This season with the Cavs Windler has averaged 2.8 points on 45.9% shooting along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in only 10.8 minutes per game. The former first-round selection out of Belmont has appeared sparingly for the Cavs due to a litany of injuries. Hopefully, this time with the Charge will be an opportunity for him to get reps that he normally wouldn’t be able to get while with the main club.