Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Wednesday, December 8

The Cavs and Bulls are back! Well, the Bulls are more back than the Cavs are at this point, but we’ll see what happens once the schedule lightens up.

The Cavs and Bulls were both cellar dwellers last season but have found a way to turn their fortunes around this season. The Cavs did so by landing Evan Mobley in the draft. Lottery luck, internal growth, and shrewd trades have placed the Cavs back on the right track as an organization.

The Bulls did so less organically, but are having better results. The Lakers not matching the Bulls for Alex Caruso remains one of the most baffling moves this off-season. That combined with “overpaying” for Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozen have put the Bulls back on the map. This team is overperforming expectations in every way and is a team that can compete with anyone when healthy.

The NBA is more fun when there is hope for teams to make quick rise up the standings without signing a top ten free agent. Here’s to hoping both team’s success is sustainable.

It’s nice to see Dylan Windler have some form of success down in the G-league yesterday. He finished with 19 points on 4 of 8 shooting from deep. This is a nice improvement from Monday’s game where he attempted just 3 threes in 23 minutes.

Kevin Pangos appears to be an absolute gunner. He took 13 threes and finished with 22 points.

It was also nice to see some Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Lamar Stevens, and Denzel Valentine supporting their teammates at the Wolstein.

Thankful for the big bros coming out to support tonight! Even more thankful to get the W #chargeup pic.twitter.com/ssciSixh4f — Cleveland Charge (@ChargeCLE) December 8, 2021

I personally wasn’t a fan of moving the team to Cleveland because the team meant more to the community in Canton, but it’s undeniable that having the team here allows for more opportunities like this. Hopefully the Cavs can continue to take advantage of having the Charge here.

