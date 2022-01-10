Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at it late tonight where they take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on the second game of a back-to-back.

This will be the last time the Cavaliers take on the Kings, barring the two somehow seeing each other in the NBA Finals. The last time these two teams saw each other was less than a month ago when Cleveland molly whopped Sacramento 117-103 and put up 81 points in the first half. It might be hard to replicate that production without Ricky Rubio on the floor but it’ll be interesting to see how Rajon Rondo looks in his return to Sacramento. It’s also neat to see Tristan Thompson back out there, especially since he only played 9 minutes last time in Cleveland.

Drink something to keep you awake. It’s going to be a late night.