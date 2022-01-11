Cleveland Cavaliers extend general manager Koby Altman through 2027-2028 season

In an unprecedented move for Dan Gilbert’s Cleveland Cavaliers, current general manager Koby Altman is being extended until the 2027-2028 season. Altman is also being promoted to President of Basketball operations as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Overall this isn’t too surprising of a move. Altman’s decisions have payed off and the team is better than predicted. Any time a team is outperforming expectations like this thanks to their recent lottery picks and shrewd trades, mainly the Jarrett Allen one, the general manager is in line for a promotion and/or extension.

The timing of this move is somewhat surprising. The Cavs are reported to be one of the most active teams in the trade market since the loss of Ricky Rubio. I’m not sure if the extension effects the activity level. My initial thought would be that it gives the front office the stability needed to make, or not make, a bold move at the deadline. A front office with job security doesn’t need to make a win now move like trading a first for Eric Gordon if it’s not something they believe is in the team’s best long term interest.

Koby Altman has earned the trust of Dan Gilbert. That’s not really something that we’ve been able to say about any of the other previous GMs. We’ll see what additional moves Altman has up his sleeve as the Cavs look to add to the roster for a second-half playoff push.