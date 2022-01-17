Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Gamethread

Today, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Brooklyn Nets for the third and final time this season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs are 0-2 this season against the Nets and this will be an interesting test to see how Cleveland stacks up against one of the league’s best. There’s no Kevin Durant in this one for Brooklyn but Kyrie Irving, the first part-time player due to COVID vaccination status, will be making only his third return to the arena he started his career in.

Should be a fun one. Stay warm and stay safe. Grab a couple of blankies. Maybe some bevies and some snackies. Get nice and cozy and enjoy.