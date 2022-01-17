Darius Garland named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, coming off one of the best weeks of his NBA career, has been recognized for his play.

On Monday, Garland was named the Eastern Conference Play of the Week for the last week. Over that stretch, Garland averaged 20.5 points, 12.8 assists and 6 rebounds per game as the Cavs went 4-0 with wins over the Kings, Jazz, Spurs and Thunder.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 13.



West: Devin Booker (@Suns)

East: Darius Garland (@cavs) pic.twitter.com/GCR7K8wzOT — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

It was the last two games — weekend wins over the Spurs and Thunder to close out a West Coast road trip — that likely sealed Garland’s Player of the Week win. He was instrumental in both wins, both of which were close and both which they needed him to do a lot of the work on offense. Against the Spurs, Garland had 32 points and 8 assists. Against the Thunder, he had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists.

Suns guard Devin Booker was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.