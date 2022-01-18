Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors moved to ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially left the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder in the no national TV game club. Sorry we don’t count NBA TV.

Their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday March 6th has been flexed to ESPN and will now start at 7:30 PM. A national audience will now be able to experience the Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen show that we’ve seen all season.

Cavs and Raptors should be a fun matchup. Both teams play a similar defense first style of basketball led by their outstanding rookies in Mobley and Scottie Barnes. You also get a showdown between two of the most impactful point guards in the league as we get to see Garland go toe to toe with Fred VanVleet.

This should’ve happened months ago, but I guess it’s better late than never. The Cavaliers have been one of the best stories in the league for months now as evidenced by them being only a game and a half out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA will always be a star driven league that isn’t afraid to leave small market teams on the back burner. It’s nice to see the Cavs receive some recognition by getting a chance to perform in front of a national audience. The young guys have more than earned this opportunity.